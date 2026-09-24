Motilal Nehru College teachers begin indefinite strike over alleged assault during DUSU polls

NEW DELHI: Faculty of Motilal Nehru College (Evening) kicked off an indefinite strike over alleged incidents of assault on teachers, hooliganism, trespassing and damage to public property during campaigning for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, a college teachers’ association said on Thursday.

The Staff Association said the protest will continue until its concerns are addressed.

Representatives of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) and teachers from several other DU colleges joined the protest in solidarity, it said.

“The administration or police are not interested in taking any action. But this cannot continue, so we will be on indefinite strike till the incident is addressed,” a faculty member said.

“Until further notice, all teachers from the college have joined the strike and all academic activities have been suspended from our side,” the faculty member added.

The protest follows an incident on September 16, the day campaigning for the DUSU elections concluded, when a teacher at the college was allegedly assaulted by a student campaigning for the polls.

Faculty members had staged a protest at the college following the incident and demanded action against the student. A teacher had alleged that the faculty member was beaten and grievously injured.

The teachers had also said they would file an FIR and boycott election duties, stressing that faculty members could not be subjected to violence during the election process.

At the time, teachers said they were not immediately certain which student organisation the alleged campaigner was associated with.