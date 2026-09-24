Namo Bharat crosses 4.5 crore passenger journeys, showcased at Berlin transport tech expo

NEW DELHI: The 82-km Namo Bharat corridor connecting Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut has seen more than 4.5 crore passenger journeys since operations began, with daily ridership recently crossing 1.68 lakh, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said.

The NCRTC is showcasing India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System at InnoTrans 2026, a global transport technology exhibition being held in Berlin from Tuesday to Friday, the corporation said in a statement.

The Namo Bharat corridor connects Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi with Modipuram in Meerut, the NCRTC said, adding that the system had crossed 4.5 crore passenger journeys and recently recorded its highest-ever daily ridership of more than 1.68 lakh commuters.

The entire corridor became operational in February this year and integrates the Meerut Metro, which operates on the same infrastructure, it said.

D Thara, Secretary, Department of Capital Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Chairperson, NCRTC, inaugurated the corporation’s exhibition stand in the presence of NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel, it mentioned.

Thara also participated in the Rail Leaders’ Summit 2026, where she said regional rail systems could help distribute population and employment beyond major cities by providing affordable connectivity between urban centres and surrounding areas.

She said Namo Bharat was transporting between one and two lakh passengers daily on the 82-km corridor and could help decongest Delhi by connecting key cities in the NCR.

Extra metro rides

The Delhi Metro has deployed more than 40 additional staff and made operational around 17 ticket office machines across its network to manage the passenger rush amid an ongoing DTC bus drivers’ strike, officials said.