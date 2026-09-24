NSUI protests at CM house for rising cases of violence

NEW DELHI: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) protested outside Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s residence on Wednesday, demanding accountability and urgent measures to ensure safety of women and students in the national capital.

The protest followed after three men allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park in the Kalkaji area on Monday.

According to the NSUI, security was stepped up at the protest site. NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar said the safety of women could not be treated as a “secondary issue” and demanded answers from the Delhi government and the Union Home Ministry on the security situation in Delhi. “The alleged gangrape of a minor at Aastha Kunj Park raises serious questions about the law-and-order situation in the national capital,” Jakhar said.

NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, demanded a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation into the incident and strict legal action against those found responsible.

It also called for a comprehensive safety audit of areas around educational institutions, public parks, and other vulnerable locations, as well as improved police patrolling, street lighting, and emergency response mechanisms. NSUI demanded necessary support and protection for the survivor. “Students and women must be able to study, work and move freely without fear,” Jakhar said.