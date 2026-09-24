Seven leaders to be party in-charges, co-in-charges

NEW DELHI: Seven Delhi BJP leaders were deputed as in-charges and co-in-charges of state units of the party, according to the list announced on Wednesday.

Senior leader Jai Prakash, national secretary, has been appointed in-charge of Andaman and Nicobar unit, while MLA Raj Kumar Bhatia will handle party affairs in Ladakh, according to the list.

Former Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva was appointed co-in-charge of poll-bound Punjab. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will be the new in-charge of Delhi BJP. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Darshana Jardosh have been appointed as co-in-charges.

Delhi MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj have been appointed co-incharges of Maharashtra and Uttarakhand BJP. New Delhi Municipal Council vice chairman Kuljeet Chahal will handle the affairs of the party unit in Maharashtra as a co-in-charge. Ajay Mahawar, MLA from Ghonda constituency in North East Delhi, is the new co-in-charge of Gujarat.