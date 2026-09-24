Study flags cancer risk from Yamuna vegetables

NEW DELHI: A new study published in Energy Nexus has raised public health concerns over vegetables cultivated along the Yamuna floodplains in Delhi, flagging high levels of heavy metal contamination and associated cancer risks for consumers.

The research, led by Professor Dinabandhu Sahoo of the Department of Botany, examined commonly consumed vegetables grown using untreated Yamuna wastewater.

The study noted that Delhi contributes nearly 70-80 per cent of the river’s pollution load, while peri-urban farmers rely on contaminated water for irrigation.

The study found toxic metals, including nickel, chromium, cadmium and lead, accumulating in vegetables at levels exceeding safety limits prescribed by the FAO.

Spinach and onions recorded nickel concentrations up to 97 and 65 times higher than permissible levels, respectively, while chromium levels were 22 times higher in mustard. The researchers called for regular monitoring of soil and crops, stricter pollution control and cultivation of crops that absorb fewer heavy metals.