When grief learns to cook

A close friend, who lost her mother last year, once told me about an afternoon that undid her without warning. She was simply going about her day — nothing marked it out as significant — when she remembered, quite suddenly, the taste of her mother’s dahi vadas. Not the memory of eating them, but the taste itself, sense-real on her tongue. She broke down, inconsolable, at the realisation that she would never taste that exact flavour again. One might assume it easier at fifty, having lost a parent who had lived a full life. But grief, it turns out, keeps no ledger of age or fairness.

Her words stayed with me longer than I expected, and eventually led me back to my own maternal grandfather, gone two years now — the man from whom I inherited my love of food in the first place. It struck me, quite out of nowhere, that I will never again taste his pinnis, or his gajar ka halwa, made just so, with a heavy hand of ghee he never apologised for. I hadn’t thought of this loss specifically until then. You don’t, in the immediate aftermath. Grief arrives first as absence — a chair, a voice, a habit. It is only later that it particularises itself into flavour, into the small, unglamorous things you never thought to commit to memory because you assumed there would always be time.