Aakriti Kakkar on ‘Oh Jaanu’, independent music and life beyond Bollywood

The industry she entered in the early 2000s has also changed considerably. There was no Instagram or WhatsApp, and aspiring singers relied on demo CDs, studio visits and knocking on doors for opportunities. Today, singers can reach people directly through social media, while home studios have made recording more accessible. But Kakkar feels this accessibility has also changed expectations around singing. “Back then, you really had to be a really, really good one to get on the mic,” she says.

After more than two decades in music, Kakkar says she is less interested in perfection than in continuing to grow. She says the timid singer who moved from Delhi to Bombay 21 years ago is now more confident in her strengths. “I’m not perfect. I don’t even want to become perfect. I want to just keep getting better at what I’m doing,” she says.

After ‘Oh Jaanu’, Kakkar is preparing the third season of Big Band Theory, her live show that aims at reviving evergreen songs, which she calls her dream project. Scheduled to be released in October, the season will feature seven songs and several collaborations.