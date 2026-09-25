AI causes disruptions across industries: Experts

NEW DELHI: Artificial Intelligence has caused much disruption across industries, particularly IT and Tech Services, and it is imperative that everyone becomes a lifelong learner, said Rajiv Tandon, Chief Executive Officer of BITS Pilani Digital.

Speaking at the ‘D2L Connection: New Delhi’ event on Thursday, Tandon said, “Industry readiness is a big challenge and we must go all out to ensure the education system creates students ready for jobs.”

During a discussion on accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, Jaskiran Kaur, Director of Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad, said accreditation played a crucial role in universities. “It is imperative for educational institutions to build their own ecosystem. We have introduced IMS Care as part of efforts to bring back the human touch to our campus,” she said.

Sunil Rai, Vice Chancellor of the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Uttarakhand, said the institute was focusing on how it could impact society and the nation through its ventures.

Events involving the Himalayas and melting glaciers had prompted the institution to focus more on climatology and environmental sciences. “Efforts must be taken to ensure that the mountains are not disturbed much.”

Ankit Mudra, Deputy Director, Directorate of Quality and Compliance, Manipal University Jaipur, said the institute had 1.1 lakh active learners.

Basuthkar Jagadeeshwar Rao, Officiating Vice Chancellor of SGT University, said there was a need for a harmonised education system catering to every student.