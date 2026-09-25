City to get 20,000 smart lights by Diwali: Minister

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has set a target of replacing 20,000 old and dysfunctional street lights across the city by Diwali, as part of its Smart Street Light Project, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Thursday.

The PWD is replacing one lakh old street lights with smart LED lights, with the entire project scheduled to be completed by January next year.

A centralised Command and Control Centre at PWD headquarters will monitor the lights in real time, allowing officials to identify malfunctions immediately and control lights remotely.

“By Diwali, our target is to replace 20,000 old street lights with smart lights across Delhi. The biggest change will be the centralised monitoring system. Every street light will be monitored in real time,” Singh said.

The new system is aimed at reducing dependence on public complaints and enabling proactive maintenance, while addressing dark spots caused by dysfunctional lights.

Replacing conventional lights with energy-efficient smart LEDs is expected to save around Rs 30 crore annually in electricity and maintenance costs, officials said. The project has an estimated cost of around Rs 473 crore, including five years of operation and maintenance.