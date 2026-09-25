Crime capital: Now, two students harassed by four men in SUV near university

NEW DELHI: Barely days after a minor’s gang-rape in Astha Kunj Park, another troubling case has emerged—two Delhi University students were allegedly harassed by four men in an SUV in Mukherjee Nagar on Wednesday night.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm near Hakikat Park when the students were walking along the road.

According to the preliminary inquiry, the men approached them in a white car, allegedly used inappropriate language and misbehaved with them.

DCP (Northwest) Akanksha Yadav said a written complaint was received from one of the students regarding the eve-teasing incident. “One of the men has been identified and is a DU student,” Yadav said.

The Delhi-registered car was recovered by the evening. A case has been registered for stalking and insulting the modesty of a woman.