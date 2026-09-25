Delhi

JNU contractual workers take out march over wage

The All India General Kamgar Union (AIGKU) accused them of “wage theft”, forced overtime, arbitrary retrenchments and denial of statutory benefits, including minimum wages, bonus and paid leave.
JNU campus
JNU campusFile photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Contractual workers at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) held a protest march on Thursday and announced a general strike on September 28, alleging labour law violations by the administration and its contractors.

The All India General Kamgar Union (AIGKU) accused them of “wage theft”, forced overtime, arbitrary retrenchments and denial of statutory benefits, including minimum wages, bonus and paid leave.

During the ‘Halla Bol Julus’ from Sabarmati T-point, workers raised demands including minimum wages, payslips, emergency and casual leave, and an end to alleged arbitrary dismissals. The union also sought a grievance redressal mechanism and implementation of “equal pay for equal work”.

Jawaharlal Nehru University

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com