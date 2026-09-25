JNU contractual workers take out march over wage

NEW DELHI: Contractual workers at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) held a protest march on Thursday and announced a general strike on September 28, alleging labour law violations by the administration and its contractors.

The All India General Kamgar Union (AIGKU) accused them of “wage theft”, forced overtime, arbitrary retrenchments and denial of statutory benefits, including minimum wages, bonus and paid leave.

During the ‘Halla Bol Julus’ from Sabarmati T-point, workers raised demands including minimum wages, payslips, emergency and casual leave, and an end to alleged arbitrary dismissals. The union also sought a grievance redressal mechanism and implementation of “equal pay for equal work”.