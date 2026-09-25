Motilal faculty on stir over assault

NEW DELHI: Faculty of Motilal Nehru College (Evening) began an indefinite strike over alleged incidents of assault on teachers, hooliganism, trespassing and damage to public property during campaigning for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls, the teachers’ association said on Thursday.

The Staff Association said the protest would continue until its concerns are addressed. Representatives of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) and teachers from several other DU colleges joined the protest in solidarity, it said.

“The administration or police are not interested in taking any action. But this cannot continue, so we will be on indefinite strike till the incident is addressed,” a faculty member said. “Until further notice, all teachers from the college have joined the strike and all academic activities have been suspended from our side,” the faculty member added.

The protest follows an incident on September 16, the day DUSU campaigning concluded, when a teacher at the college was allegedly assaulted by a student campaigning for the polls. A teacher had alleged that the faculty member was beaten and grievously injured. Teachers said they would file an FIR and boycott election duties.