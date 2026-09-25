Structural safety audits mandatory for high-rises constructed before 2001: DDA

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has made structural safety audits mandatory for all high-rise buildings, including malls, hospitals and educational institutions, constructed before 2001.

The move comes against the backdrop of building collapses, including the incident in Satya Niketan that claimed seven lives. “The structural safety audit is mandatory to be carried out by all the owners of all high-rise buildings (15 metre or above) which were sanctioned before March 21, 2001.

The structural audit is to be carried out within three months,” a public notice issued on Thursday said. It said buildings sanctioned before March 21, 2001, that are less than 15 metres high but have high footfall, including group housing, educational, hospital and institutional buildings, would also have to undergo the assessment within three months.

Officials said the notice was also issued keeping in view structural safety against earthquakes. Delhi is located in Seismic Zone IV due to its proximity to the Himalayas, where earthquakes of magnitude 5-6 generally occur.