20 new vehicles added to women’s PCR fleet as security tightens after Astha Kunj rape

NEW DELHI: As cases of violence against women are on the rise, authorities have stepped up the safety apparatus on Friday with the addition of 20 new multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) to the women’s PCR fleet.

The Delhi Police currently has 15 women PCR MPVs, and with the induction of the new vehicles, the fleet strength will rise to 35. Each MPV will be staffed by two dedicated women personnel who will be deployed to respond to safety-related concerns and maintain presence in public areas, a senior police officer said. According to police, the enhanced fleet will be strategically deployed and routed around prominent colleges, schools, markets and busy commercial centres, particularly in areas frequented by women.

The move is aimed at strengthening patrolling and improving the visibility of women personnel in public spaces, while ensuring quicker response to incidents. This has come days after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men at Astha Kunj Park after posing as policemen. Following the incident, police has initiated a comprehensive safety and security audit of major parks across the capital.