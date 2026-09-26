20 new vehicles added to women’s PCR fleet as security tightens after Astha Kunj rape

NEW DELHI: As cases of violence against women are on the rise, authorities have stepped up the safety apparatus on Friday with the addition of 20 new multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) to the women’s PCR fleet.
The Delhi Police currently has 15 women PCR MPVs, and with the induction of the new vehicles, the fleet strength will rise to 35. Each MPV will be staffed by two dedicated women personnel who will be deployed to respond to safety-related concerns and maintain presence in public areas, a senior police officer said. According to police, the enhanced fleet will be strategically deployed and routed around prominent colleges, schools, markets and busy commercial centres, particularly in areas frequented by women.
The move is aimed at strengthening patrolling and improving the visibility of women personnel in public spaces, while ensuring quicker response to incidents. This has come days after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men at Astha Kunj Park after posing as policemen. Following the incident, police has initiated a comprehensive safety and security audit of major parks across the capital.
The audit covers 11 key parameters, including the availability and adequacy of security guards, illumination arrangements, including high-mast lights, CCTV coverage, and the condition and height of boundary walls, including any broken or damaged sections. The assessment also covers the condition of overgrown bushes and trees, the timing of gate closures after sunset, regulation of access following closure, and the provision of mandatory information boards at entrance gates displaying emergency contact numbers, park rules, and public safety guidelines.
Police teams are also identifying dark spots and areas requiring additional illumination and checking the closure and security of toilets, rooms and other structures within the parks after sunset. The audit also takes into account any other issues or factors that may have a bearing on the overall safety and security of visitors.
The authorities have been asked to conduct safety audits of major parks with an area of one acre and above on priority. The report is to be submitted to the Joint Commissioner of Police (ranges) within one week.