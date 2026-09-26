30 rescued after fire breaks out at Haldiram outlet in Delhi’s Model Town

NEW DELHI: Thirty people were rescued on Friday after a fire broke out at a Haldiram outlet in a multi-storey building in northwest Delhi’s Model Town area.

Delhi Fire Services said that a total of 23 fire engines were pressed into the job, and the blaze was brought under control around 4pm.

After dousing the blaze, the cooing operation was initiated. A senior police officer said that a fire broke out in a building due to a short circuit. Head constable Pawan from Model Town police station was the first responder at the spot.

The SHO of Model Town police station, along with other staff members, reached the spot and initiated evacuation. The occupants of the affected building, as well as those of the adjoining buildings, were safely shifted. A total of 30 people were safely rescued by the police team. Due to the timely police response and prompt evacuation, no injury or casualty occurred, the officer said.

Earlier this month, six people, including women and children, were injured after they jumped from a building in panic when a fire broke out in an adjacent godown-cum-factory in Swaroop Nagar.