Africa looks to India as medical hub

NEW DELHI: India’s rise as a medical tourism hub known for its advanced, affordable and trustworthy medical care offers valuable lessons for emerging African economies. Many African countries are looking to explore how India achieved global medical tourism success.

“Zimbabwe is keen to explore how India has achieved this,” stated Stella Nkomo, the Ambassador of Zimbabwe, during a panel discussion at ‘Beyond Borders: Medical Tourism Conclave 2026’. This high-impact international healthcare diplomacy initiative was organised by EventXpress—an initiative of The New Indian Express Group—in collaboration with The Medi Media People.

Dr Gaurang Krishna, co-founder and director at MedLinks, emphasised the importance of social media in establishing India as a global super specialty centre for medical tourism. “A decade ago, Dubai was a major centre for super specialty medical tourism, but now the influx of foreign patients seeking such care has increased significantly due to social media,” said Dr Krishna. Additionally, India’s improvements in air connectivity and the establishment of dedicated translation services have contributed to this growth.

Further, Dr Krishna highlighted the need for stronger government-to-government support in African countries to address critical healthcare gaps, such as the establishment of a ‘medical follow-up’ system. He also noted the challenges faced by Indian doctors in regularly visiting different countries due to varying licence requirements.