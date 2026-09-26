Delhi BJP in-charge sets focus on MCD polls, to give party new direction

The last MCD elections in 2022 resulted in a loss for the BJP, which was defeated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The next MCD elections, covering 250 wards, will take place next year. “It is a matter of great pride for me to assume the responsibility of Delhi BJP in-charge on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya,” the Delhi BJP cited Sahasrabuddhe as saying in a statement.

He paid floral tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya at the Delhi BJP office and later held a brief meeting with state president Harsh Malhotra, state general secretaries Pawan Rana, Vishnu Mittal, Yogita Singh and Mohan Lal Gihara.

During the meeting, talks were held on providing a new direction and renewed energy to the state organisation.

“I am already familiar with most of the workers of Delhi BJP and deeply appreciate their organisational skills. Together, we will work towards achieving a major victory in the 2027 MCD polls,” he said in the statement.