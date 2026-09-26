Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu calls for BRICS-level cleanliness round the year

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday exhorted employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to maintain the cleanliness and civic standards achieved during the BRICS summit throughout the year, stressing that such efforts should not be restricted to major events alone.

Addressing NDMC employees at the civic body’s convention centre, the L-G lauded the council’s work during the summit and noted that the standards delivered during the international event should become the norm on other days as well. While outlining a four-pillar roadmap for turning the national capital into a world-class city, he stressed the need for safer streets for women & children through better lighting and the deployment of Pink Force personnel. Sandhu also batted for AI-enabled responsive civic services, zero-waste neighbourhoods and Jan Bhagidari as a shared civic responsibility.