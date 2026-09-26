Delhi’s iconic monuments, heritage sites to host second India Art, Architecture & Design Biennale

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s historic monuments, institutional spaces and heritage precincts will turn into exhibition venues as the ministry of culture prepares to host the second edition of India Art, Architecture & Design Biennale (IAADB).

The four-month-long event, beginning on December 4, will bring together artists, curators, museums, private collectors, studios, students and cultural institutions, with the programme set to include digital and new-media art alongside more traditional forms of artistic practice.

For the first time, a wide range of heritage monuments and institutional spaces across the national capital will be offered to curators and cultural partners to develop exhibitions and site-specific projects. The 16th century fort, Purana Quila has been chosen as the main venue.

Among the proposed venues are Red Fort, Qutub Minar complex, Humayun’s Tomb, Huaz Khas, Chandni Chowk, as well as the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Craft Museum, and the Pradhanmantri Museum and Library (PMML), besides over 20 other prominent heritage sites and institutions.

In an invitation to artists, curators, embassies, private collectors of artworks, museums, studios and students, the ministry said that the proposed event is a chance to showcase their work including digital and new media art along with the country’s significant monuments.

“The Biennale is designed to be entered from wherever you stand. Whichever path fits you, the invitation is the same: choose your venue, curate freely, and let the Ministry help carry the reach and the branding….Whether you lead a gallery, foundation, corporate arts programme, embassy’s cultural desk or simply care where Indian contemporary art goes next, there is a place for you here—and we would be glad to shape it together with you,” read the invitation.