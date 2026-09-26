MCD to assess gaps, likely to modify parking spaces after councillors’ requests

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) may revise or modify designated parking arrangements across wards based on written requests from councillors, with civic officials telling the standing committee that such requests would be examined through a survey before a decision is taken.

The issue came up during the latest MCD standing committee meeting on Thursday when councillors discussed requests for changes in parking arrangements and the need to account for parking demand and revenue implications.

During the meeting, it was stated that matters relating to parking facilities should be considered keeping in view the local traffic situation, public convenience and the requirements of the area.