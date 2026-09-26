Modi sings and claps with Gen Z at ‘bhajan clubbing’ event

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday joined a gathering of youngsters for a ‘bhajan clubbing’ event in the capital, singing and clapping along to devotional music as the youngsters joined performers in bhajans dedicated to Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.

The event was organised to mark the 110th birth anniversary of Sangh ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay and was held at a park opposite the BJP headquarters. It brought together a predominantly young audience, including members of the NextGen and Gen Z communities, in a concert-style setting that combined traditional devotional music with contemporary presentation.

Modi was clapping to the rhythm and playing a tambourine-like instrument during a bhajan dedicated to Lord Ram. The participants sang along, and joined the performances.