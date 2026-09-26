Racing car rams into two vehicles in southeast Delhi, kills auto-rickshaw driver

A 45-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed and another man injured after an allegedly speeding car rammed into two vehicles in southeast Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar area on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident took place at around 7 am, with a PCR call about the accident received at 7.15 am, they said.

The deceased was identified as Md Kalam, a resident of New Friends Colony, whose auto-rickshaw was involved in the crash. The injured man was identified as Md Bablu, a resident of the area near Sukhdev Vihar metro station.