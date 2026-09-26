Racing car rams into two vehicles in southeast Delhi, kills auto-rickshaw driver

A 45-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed and another man injured after an allegedly speeding car rammed into two vehicles in southeast Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar area on Saturday morning, police said.
The incident took place at around 7 am, with a PCR call about the accident received at 7.15 am, they said.
The deceased was identified as Md Kalam, a resident of New Friends Colony, whose auto-rickshaw was involved in the crash. The injured man was identified as Md Bablu, a resident of the area near Sukhdev Vihar metro station.
According to preliminary information, the car first rammed into an auto-rickshaw before hitting a cycle rickshaw.
A tea seller who was around 10 to 20 metres from the spot told police that two cars were allegedly racing when one of them went out of control and crashed into the vehicles. He also claimed that four people got out of the car after the crash and fled in the other vehicle.
Police said both the car and the auto-rickshaw were found at the scene, while a crime team inspected the spot.
Kalam was taken to Escorts Hospital, where he was declared dead. His body is being shifted to AIIMS for a post-mortem examination, police said.
The investigation is underway, police added.
(With inputs from PTI)