Skeleton structure found in wooden box during MCD drive in Delhi; traced to school scrap

NEW DELHI: A skeletal structure found inside a wooden box during an MCD cleanliness drive near Kali Mata Mandir on DDU Marg triggered a police inquiry on Saturday.

Police personnel reached the spot after receiving information about suspected skeletal or bone material. The structure was found assembled inside an old wooden box. Officials said there were no bloodstains or other apparently suspicious material on or around the box.

During the preliminary inquiry, it emerged that the material had reportedly been purchased as scrap from Government Boys Senior Secondary School on Mata Sundari Road, along with other old and broken articles.

The Principal of the concerned school stated that the school had shifted to a new building in 2023 and that old/broken articles from the earlier building were disposed of as scrap in July 2026 during a cleanliness drive, the officer said.

The forensic and crime teams examined the recovered material at the spot. As per the preliminary assessment of the forensic expert, the structure appeared to be only artificial bones and not human skeletal remains. It was indicated that such a structure could have been used for educational/study purposes, including in a school laboratory, the officer said.

Police said that, at this stage, there was no prima facie indication of any criminal offence in connection with the recovery.