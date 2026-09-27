DDA seeks inputs from private developers for JJ cluster dwellers’ rehab

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority has started consultations with private developers to take forward its in-situ slum rehabilitation programme, with an investors’ meet held on September 25 to seek industry inputs on the proposed framework for redevelopment projects across the city.

Following directions from L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the meeting brought together developers and other stakeholders to discuss opportunities and challenges involved in implementing large-scale rehabilitation projects. The Master Plan for Delhi-2047 envisages in-situ rehabilitation of approximately 17 lakh JJ cluster dwellers. According to the DDA, the programme aims to improve housing and living conditions of eligible residents at their existing locations while facilitating integrated neighbourhood development, improved urban infrastructure and more efficient land use.

During the investors’ meet, developers shared their views on several aspects of the proposed programme, including project structure, implementation mechanisms, allocation of risks, financing requirements and approval processes.

The DDA said that the feedback would help refine the framework for private-sector participation and make it more transparent, predictable and responsive to market conditions. While addressing the gathering, the DDA vice chairman highlighted the role of private developers in meeting the scale of rehabilitation and redevelopment required in the national capital. The authority said the proposed model seeks to combine safe and dignified housing with better infrastructure, efficient land use.

Development