Delhi PWD Minister Verma slaps man recording road inspection, AAP demands arrest

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma faced criticism on Sunday after a video purportedly showing him slapping a man during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar surfaced on social media, prompting AAP leaders to demand his arrest.

The incident occurred when Verma was inspecting a newly laid road following complaints about its quality. AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, who was at the site, pulled out portions of the road surface by hand and questioned its construction.

A young man standing nearby was recording the proceedings when Verma allegedly slapped him. Singh later shared the video on social media, alleging that the minister had no response to questions over the quality of the road and instead assaulted the person filming the inspection.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who also shared the video on X, alleged that Verma lost his composure after local residents questioned the road's construction. He said he would visit Tilak Nagar on Monday to inspect the road.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Verma left the site after the incident. Leader of Opposition Atishi demanded his arrest, alleging that public money had been spent on a "poor quality" road.