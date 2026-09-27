Police posts at subways, flyovers to boost women safety

NEW DELHI: In the wake of recent incidents of violence against women, the Delhi government has expedited plans to establish police posts at pedestrian subways, areas beneath flyovers and near foot overbridges. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Saturday directed officials to complete formalities in coordination with Delhi Police and ensure the project is implemented at the earliest.

“With the Delhi Police and the PWD completing formalities, directions have been given to issue tenders and start work on the ground. In the initial phase, we plan to set up police posts at around 50 locations. The government will set them up from its own budget, while the Delhi Police must provide manpower and manage the area.

Tenders for the project will be floated soon,” Singh said. The government aims to improve safety and utilisation of public infrastructure through the project, he added. The PWD, which maintains around 106 flyovers, 115 foot overbridges and nearly 70 subways, will construct the proposed police posts.

Officials said the government received an initial proposal from Delhi Police to set up about 50 posts, which was found feasible. “While we have approved that proposal, in future, we plan to cover all road assets such as flyovers, pedestrian subways and foot overbridges. Approximately 300 police posts will be set up,” they said.