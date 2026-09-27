Police posts at subways, flyovers to boost women safety

NEW DELHI: In the wake of recent incidents of violence against women, the Delhi government has expedited plans to establish police posts at pedestrian subways, areas beneath flyovers and near foot overbridges. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Saturday directed officials to complete formalities in coordination with Delhi Police and ensure the project is implemented at the earliest.
“With the Delhi Police and the PWD completing formalities, directions have been given to issue tenders and start work on the ground. In the initial phase, we plan to set up police posts at around 50 locations. The government will set them up from its own budget, while the Delhi Police must provide manpower and manage the area.
Tenders for the project will be floated soon,” Singh said. The government aims to improve safety and utilisation of public infrastructure through the project, he added. The PWD, which maintains around 106 flyovers, 115 foot overbridges and nearly 70 subways, will construct the proposed police posts.
Officials said the government received an initial proposal from Delhi Police to set up about 50 posts, which was found feasible. “While we have approved that proposal, in future, we plan to cover all road assets such as flyovers, pedestrian subways and foot overbridges. Approximately 300 police posts will be set up,” they said.
The PWD is considering allowing commercial establishments inside pedestrian subways in a later phase, though the proposal is yet to be approved, they said.The objective is to provide a sense of security to subway users, they added.
The move comes days after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at Astha Kunj Park by three men who posed as policemen. Delhi Police has since arrested them. On Friday night, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and other officers visited Jahanpanah Forest and Deer Park to review night-time security and identify improvements in lighting, and other security measures.