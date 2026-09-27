Three rescued after fire breaks out at godown in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three members of a family were rescued after a fire broke out at a godown storing cloth and foam in a two-storey building in northeast Delhi’s Mandoli area on Sunday, police said.
The fire broke out at the godown in D Block, Harsh Vihar. Four fire tenders, two ambulances and four Delhi Disaster Management Authority personnel reached the spot after two fire incidents were reported from the premises.
"At the time of the incident, the ground floor was locked. Three members of the building owner's family were safely evacuated. After the fire was doused, a thorough search of the building was conducted, but no person was found injured or trapped inside," police said.
Police said the ground floor had been rented out by the building owner to Himanshu, a resident of Sunder Nagri, who used it to store cloth and foam used for manufacturing weightlifting belts.
“During a preliminary inquiry, a fire brigade officer assessed that the probable cause of the fire was a short circuit. Further inquiry into the incident is underway,” police said.
Earlier on Friday, 30 people were rescued after a fire broke out in a three-storey building housing a Haldiram outlet and adjoining structures in northwest Delhi’s Model Town area.
The fire broke out around 2 pm, following which thick smoke billowed from the building. The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blaze at around 2.40 pm.
The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, broke out in the multi-storey building housing the Haldiram outlet and other establishments.
Police evacuated occupants of the affected building and adjoining buildings, safely rescuing 30 people, police said.