Three rescued after fire breaks out at godown in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three members of a family were rescued after a fire broke out at a godown storing cloth and foam in a two-storey building in northeast Delhi’s Mandoli area on Sunday, police said.

The fire broke out at the godown in D Block, Harsh Vihar. Four fire tenders, two ambulances and four Delhi Disaster Management Authority personnel reached the spot after two fire incidents were reported from the premises.

"At the time of the incident, the ground floor was locked. Three members of the building owner's family were safely evacuated. After the fire was doused, a thorough search of the building was conducted, but no person was found injured or trapped inside," police said.

Police said the ground floor had been rented out by the building owner to Himanshu, a resident of Sunder Nagri, who used it to store cloth and foam used for manufacturing weightlifting belts.

“During a preliminary inquiry, a fire brigade officer assessed that the probable cause of the fire was a short circuit. Further inquiry into the incident is underway,” police said.