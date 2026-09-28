Death of a Dream

Blast from the past

Between 2000-2012, the emergence of rival café retail chains in India, such as Barista and Starbucks, challenged CCD’s monopoly. And then came the shocker. In the last week of July 2019, the body of Café Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha was recovered from the Nethravathi River. Siddhartha had been missing since the night of July 29, and it was suspected that he had jumped into the river.

In Coffee King, Rao and Datta open the first chapter with the missing-person complaint filed by the CCD owner’s driver, Basavaraj Patil, the last person to see him alive. The book captures the narratives of Siddhartha’s family members, employees and friends, why he took such a step remains open-ended.

In his last note, the book quotes Siddhartha saying: “I have failed as an entrepreneur. This is my sincere submission.” While many blamed harassment by the Income Tax department, he may have also taken to heart the debt trap that followed CDEL’s disappointing 2015 IPO. “Siddhartha promised a lot but failed to uphold the agreement. This became a pattern in his business operations over the years,” says the book, quoting Naresh Malhotra, the first CEO of CCD.

A man of honour

Datta focussed on how Siddhartha’s commercial playbook evolved over the years, shifting from an era of visionary, prosperous ventures to a precarious cycle of securing new capital merely to service existing debt. His eventual downfall was further accelerated by aggressive overexpansion, particularly across logistics and real estate ventures, paired with an over-reliance on continuous banking lines that abruptly collapsed once HDFC Bank declined to extend further credit. Ultimately, the overwhelming burden of sustaining optics alongside spiralling financial liabilities drove him toward desperate choices, leaving him with a deep sense of unfulfillment regarding his legacy when compared with his industry peers.

Two chapters of the book, ‘The Debt Trap’ and ‘Mindtree: The Last Effort’ captured how Siddhartha burnt down even his last resort by 2018-19 and sold his entire stake in Mindtree to infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) as he was grappling with acute liquidity crunches and soaring debt pressure. The authors draw an analogy with other failed businesses and what Siddhartha chose not to do. Unlike other businessmen with much debt and not enough cash flow who chose to flee India for a good life overseas, or those who allowed their lenders to declare their companies bankrupt after the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was enacted in 2016, “Siddhartha did neither, perhaps because he was too proud of his family's reputation and not thick-skinned enough to see it through,” states the book.

Datta’s research demanded a rigorous examination of the entrepreneur’s long-term financial liabilities and strategic business decisions over the years. However, the most challenging part, according to him, was to get the details of the ransom paid by Siddhartha to Veerappan. Following the abduction of actor Dr Rajkumar in 2000, the Karnataka state administration led by Chief Minister SM Krishna—Siddhartha's father-in-law—allegedly sanctioned payment to secure his release. Former DGP C Dinakar claimed that the CCD supremo personally facilitated the transaction.