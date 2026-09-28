Delhi HC seeks FSSAI response on Red Bull’s plea challenging direction to discontinue ‘Energy Drink’ label

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on a plea filed by Red Bull challenging a direction requiring it to discontinue the use of the words “Energy Drink” for its products.

The case comes amid a wider FSSAI crackdown on beverages using the “Energy Drink” descriptor. The food regulator has directed companies to discontinue the use of the term where their products do not conform to the applicable food regulations.

Red Bull has challenged a June 30, 2026 order issued by an Assistant Director of FSSAI directing the company to discontinue the use of “Energy Drink” for its range of caffeinated beverages. It has also challenged a consequential July 17 communication asking food safety officers across states and Union Territories to take steps against allegedly non-compliant products.

Justice Amit Mahajan asked FSSAI to take instructions specifically on whether any notice had been issued to Red Bull before the June 30 order was passed.

“If there is no notice, it has to go,” the judge said during the hearing.