Delhi Police busts ‘high-end’ drug syndicate using disappearing messages, logistics apps to supply party drugs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted an alleged high-end drug syndicate that used disappearing messages and logistics platforms to coordinate the supply of synthetic drugs, arresting a 21-year-old man and two Nigerian nationals.
The operation resulted in the recovery of 117.07 grams of MDMA, including 251 ecstasy tablets, 97.19 grams of amphetamine, 2.43 grams of cocaine, 25 LSD blotter strips and 2,370 ml of THC-containing products. Police also recovered Rs 19.01 lakh in cash, allegedly generated through drug sales, along with a Hyundai Venue, a scooty, three weighing machines and a cash-counting machine.
The accused have been identified as Hardik Jain (21), a resident of Dwarka Sector-22, Chidi Ezeononuju (38), and Ileka Chukwuemeka (29), both native to Nigeria. Ezeononuju was previously involved in a similar case of Vikaspuri police station, while Chukwuemeka was previously involved in a case of CBI related to cheating.
According to the police, they were informed that a drug supplier -- Hardik Jain, was indulging in supply of premium quality high end drugs in nightlife, rave culture, electronic music (edm) festivals, techno parties and young individuals.
A tip-off was received on September 24 about Jain, following which a raid was laid at Dwarka Sector-22 and he was apprehended. During his search, a huge quantity of drugs was recovered from his possession, a senior police officer said.
Jain disclosed that he was supplying premium synthetic and high-purity contraband drugs. He used to send one-time messages through an application, which automatically disappeared after being viewed once. The deliveries of drugs were subsequently carried out through online logistics service applications.
He had also disclosed that two foreign nationals supplied him with these drugs, following which Ezeononuju and Chukwuemeka were arrested. Two foreign nationals were facilitating the syndicate from Nigeria, who were in contact with Jain and the Nigerian nationals, the officer added.