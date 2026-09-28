Delhi Police busts ‘high-end’ drug syndicate using disappearing messages, logistics apps to supply party drugs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted an alleged high-end drug syndicate that used disappearing messages and logistics platforms to coordinate the supply of synthetic drugs, arresting a 21-year-old man and two Nigerian nationals.

The operation resulted in the recovery of 117.07 grams of MDMA, including 251 ecstasy tablets, 97.19 grams of amphetamine, 2.43 grams of cocaine, 25 LSD blotter strips and 2,370 ml of THC-containing products. Police also recovered Rs 19.01 lakh in cash, allegedly generated through drug sales, along with a Hyundai Venue, a scooty, three weighing machines and a cash-counting machine.

The accused have been identified as Hardik Jain (21), a resident of Dwarka Sector-22, Chidi Ezeononuju (38), and Ileka Chukwuemeka (29), both native to Nigeria. Ezeononuju was previously involved in a similar case of Vikaspuri police station, while Chukwuemeka was previously involved in a case of CBI related to cheating.