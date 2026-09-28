Delhi University suspends three Law students for harassing Hindu college students

NEW DELHI: Four days after two female students were allegedly sexually harassed; the University of Delhi on Monday suspended three LLB students following an FIR lodged by the Delhi Police in connection with the alleged stalking and harassment of Hindu College students in Mukherjee Nagar.

The students including Naman, Abhinav Kumar and Abhimanyu Kumar, have been barred from entering the university premises.

The three students are accused of harassing two Hindu College students and trying to pull them into a car on the evening of September 23, 2026 in Mukherjee Nagar.

Official notices issued by the Office of the Proctor on September 28, 2026 stated that the action had been taken in accordance with Clause 3(e) of Ordinance XV-B of the Delhi University Act, 1922. The clause defines “any practice -- whether verbal or otherwise --derogatory of women” as an act of gross indiscipline.

Three separate notices recorded that the suspensions and campus bans were approved by the Competent Authority of the University of Delhi.

The three students are enrolled in the LLB programme at Law Centre-II, Umang Bhawan. University authorities emphasized that the suspensions take effect immediately and that the students are prohibited from entering any University of Delhi premises until further notice.