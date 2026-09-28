'Gen Z doesn't trust you': Kejriwal calls for Parvesh Verma's dismissal, arrest after slap episode

Reiterating his demand for the dismissal and arrest of PWD Minister Parvesh Verma for slapping a young man, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Gen Z does not trust him because of such acts.

"The minister slapped a young boy. This country does not belong to your father. You cannot slap anyone like this. This country belongs to 140 crore Indians," Kejriwal said, addressing reporters after he reached the Tilak Nagar area where the young man was recording Verma during a road inspection.

"Gen Z does not trust you at all because of such acts by you. Parvesh Verma says he is Modi ji's favourite. I want to tell both of them, people of the country do not accept this kind of behaviour," the former Delhi chief minister said.

A video of Verma slapping a man was circulated across social media platforms on Sunday. This was after AAP MLA from Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh, who was present at the spot, pulled out portions of the newly laid road surface by hand and questioned its quality. The young man standing nearby was recording the proceedings when Verma allegedly slapped him.

Kejriwal said people are fed up with the BJP, and if they make up their minds, they will throw them out of power.