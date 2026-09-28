Rs 214 cr projects launched in unauthorised colonies

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday laid the foundation stones for 53 development projects worth Rs 214.12 crore in unauthorised colonies across the Kirari, Bawana, Mundka, Narela and Nangloi Jat Assembly constituencies. The projects are aimed at strengthening essential civic amenities and infrastructure and will benefit around 1.75 lakh people.

Under the projects, 1,062 roads and lanes in 27 unauthorised colonies will be developed. In addition, 89.82 km of road network and 147.69 km of drainage network will be developed.

This will improve connectivity, strengthen drainage infrastructure and help reduce waterlogging. North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia, Cabinet Ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood and Ravindra Indraj Singh, MLAs Raj Karan, Manoj Shokeen and Gajendra Daral, along with other public representatives and dignitaries, were present.

Kirari accounts for the largest share of the 53 projects. A total of 27 development works will be undertaken in 14 unauthorised colonies at a cost of ₹105.51 crore. The projects include the development of 640 roads and lanes, 50.71 km of roads and 101.42 km of drainage network. The stormwater drainage network will help improve drainage and reduce waterlogging.

Similarly, nine works worth Rs 38.83 crore will be undertaken in Bawana, five works worth Rs 22.05 crore in Mundka, four works worth `14.48 crore in Narela and eight works worth Rs 33.25 crore in Nangloi Jat. The stormwater drainage networks being developed in these areas will improve drainage and reduce waterlogging. The development of paved roads and lanes will improve local connectivity and help reduce dust from unpaved and damaged surfaces.