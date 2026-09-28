Union Health Minister calls for patient-centric, time-bound healthcare infrastructure projects at LHMC review

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday emphasised on long-term vision, quality and timely execution of all healthcare infrastructure projects so that patients in the national capital could be provided timely and quality healthcare facilities.

His remarks came after he held a review meeting on the progress of upcoming infrastructural work in Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and its Associated Hospitals, Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital (SSKH) and Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital (KSCH) in the national capital.

The focus of the review meeting was on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, specialised clinical services, medical education, research and patient care.

Addressing the review meeting, Nadda emphasised that the ongoing and upcoming projects at LHMC and its associated hospitals must be planned with a patient-centric and future-oriented approach, keeping evolving medical requirements at the core.

He stressed that planning and design should draw upon the expertise and best practices of leading institutions in the relevant fields, while ensuring high quality of construction and strict monitoring of project timelines.

Nadda called for timely escalation of issues requiring approvals and clearances to the Union Health Ministry and emphasised that infrastructure expansion and recruitment of nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals must progress concurrently.