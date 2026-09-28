What the Himalayas Taught Me About Beauty

There is something deeply humbling about walking through the Himalayas. The mountains do not announce their wisdom; they simply stand there, ancient, quiet and generous—teaching us to slow down, observe and listen.
Over the years, my journeys through the Himalayan regions have taught me that some of the most precious lessons in beauty and wellness are growing quietly around us.
In Ranikhet, I found myself fascinated by the magnificent rhododendron, locally celebrated for its vibrant flowers and traditional uses. Beyond its beauty, it reminded me that nature often creates remedies in the most unexpected places. Rhododendron has long been used in Himalayan traditions, and its botanical extracts are being explored for their antioxidant and skin-supporting properties. For me, it represents the idea that skincare need not always be complicated. Sometimes, the mountains have already done the research.
Ranikhet also introduced me to rosemary, a wonderful herb for hair and scalp care. Its invigorating aroma and long history in traditional hair rituals made me look at this familiar herb differently. Rosemary is valued for supporting a healthy scalp and is widely used in hair oils and tonics. I learnt that hair care can begin not with a shelf full of products, but with understanding what the scalp actually needs.
Then there is Ram and Shyam Tulsi—two forms of one of India's most revered plants. Tulsi has always been more than an ingredient in Indian homes; it is part of our cultural memory. Its aromatic leaves and antioxidant-rich nature make it fascinating for wellness and skincare. The mountains reminded me that plants can be both science and tradition, connecting generations through something as simple as a leaf.
At Jageshwar, the presence of geranium caught my attention. Its delicate fragrance and botanical versatility make geranium a beautiful ingredient in natural beauty formulations. It taught me another lesson: luxury does not always come from rarity. Sometimes luxury is simply a pure, beautifully grown plant, distilled or prepared with care.
In Chail, surrounded by magnificent pine forests, I was reminded of the incredible sensory power of nature. The fresh resinous fragrance of pine instantly makes you breathe differently. Pine-derived ingredients have a long history in traditional preparations, while pine forests themselves offer something no bottle can completely reproduce—the experience of clean mountain air.
And then there was the humble stinging nettle. Perhaps one of nature's best metaphors: something that can sting when approached carelessly can also be incredibly useful when understood and handled correctly. Nettle has a long history in traditional herbal practices and is valued for its nutritional and botanical properties.
The greatest lesson the Himalayas have given me is this: nature does not need to be reinvented; it needs to be respected.
Every journey through these mountains has made me look at plants differently—not merely as ingredients, but as living stories of place, tradition and resilience.
Perhaps true natural beauty is not about bringing the mountains into a jar. It is about bringing a little of the mountains' wisdom into the way we live.