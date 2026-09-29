City gets 16 per cent surplus rain this year

NEW DELHI: Delhi received 4.3 mm of rain at Safdarjung on Sunday morning, after recording 0.6 mm until 8.30 pm the previous evening, extending rainfall into the final days of September. The September 27 shower was the first rain this late in the month since 2019, when 0.3 mm was recorded on September 29.

The late rain came just four days after the southwest monsoon withdrew from Delhi on September 23. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) normal withdrawal date for the Capital is September 25, based on the 1971-2019 period.

This year’s withdrawal was the earliest since 2002, when the monsoon left Delhi on September 20. The 2026 monsoon arrived on July 2, five days later than the normal onset date of June 27. It lasted 83 days, seven days shorter than the normal duration.

Safdarjung recorded an average 141 mm of rain in September between 2001 and 2025, with a median of 129.6 mm. The highest was 413.3 mm in 2021, while the lowest was just 3 mm in 2004. The standard deviation was 98.5 mm, showing wide variation around the average. Six of the 25 years recorded more than 200 mm, while 11 years recorded less than 100 mm. Recent years show the same swings.