DDA tightens park safety, says no change in timings for visitors

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has strengthened security arrangements at its parks, while clarifying that there has been no change in park timings.Visitors may continue to use the parks during the previously applicable hours, according to an official release.

A safety and security audit of DDA parks will be completed this week, while audits of 300 parks have already been completed. The audit will examine guard deployment, patrolling, CCTV coverage, lighting, access control and the condition of fencing and boundary walls. DDA will address gaps and take further measures wherever necessary, the release said.

In consultation with law enforcement agencies, the DDA has increased security deployment and intensified patrolling where required. Additional guards have been deployed during night shift, while bike patrols equipped with torches and safety equipment are being conducted and senior officers are carrying out surprise night inspections.

Additional lighting is being provided at dark spots, plants around light poles have been pruned, and gaps in fencing and boundary walls are being addressed. CCTV coverage and entry and exit arrangements are also being strengthened, as per the release. Signage boards advise visitors to use well-lit main routes after sunset and report any suspicious activity to park security or the police.