FIR against Saurabh Bharadwaj, Jarnail Singh and AAP workers for 'assaulting' Delhi Police constable

An FIR has been registered against AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Jarnail Singh and several party workers over allegedly assaulting a Delhi Police head constable and obstructing him from discharging his duties, police sources said on Tuesday.

The incident allegedly took place Monday when the AAP leaders accompanied former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for a visit in Tilak Nagar area, they said.

The head constable, dressed in plain clothes, was allegedly recording videos in the area when a crowd of AAP supporters surrounded him and assaulted him, according to police source.

Following the incident, the head constable was taken for medical examination.

Police sources said a case has been registered under sections relating to obstructing a public servant and assaulting a government employee.

(With inputs from PTI)