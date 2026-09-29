Gardening and kids

As a mother of a four-year-old, I recently happened to be listening to a podcast featuring neuroscientist Dr Vidita Vaidya, where she was talking about child brain development. She mentioned something very interesting: carpentry versus gardening.

She explained that in carpentry, you have to be precise — you need to know your destination and work towards it (paraphrased). Gardening, on the other hand, is the opposite. You cannot train or manipulate a plant to produce a specific number of flowers. A child’s brain, too, needs that kind of freedom — much like gardening (paraphrased).

While I have always been a big proponent of gardening for kids, I had never fully realised the incredible potential gardening holds for encouraging creativity and curiosity.

So, for all the mommies and daddies, here is a simple but fun gardening activity you can do with children aged three to seven years.

Let’s grow some microgreens!