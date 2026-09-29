L-G asks police, agencies to boost women’s security

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a high level meeting to review the steps and measures being undertaken by concerned government departments/agencies in relation to security of women in the national capital.

At the outset, the L-G instructed all agencies, especially the police, to substantially and proactively increase on ground engagement with students in colleges and schools, heads of institutions, RWAs and MTAs. He directed that such interactive engagements should be conducted at the level of DCPs, Additional DCPs, ACPs and SHOs at least. Based on these interactions, measures must be undertaken to ensure that the demands and concerns raised by these groups are addressed at the earliest.

The L-G directed the police to intensify visible patrolling across vulnerable stretches and asked the concerned parks and road-owning agencies to ensure proper lighting and security in public parks without curtailing citizen access.