L-G asks police, agencies to boost women’s security

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a high level meeting to review the steps and measures being undertaken by concerned government departments/agencies in relation to security of women in the national capital.
At the outset, the L-G instructed all agencies, especially the police, to substantially and proactively increase on ground engagement with students in colleges and schools, heads of institutions, RWAs and MTAs. He directed that such interactive engagements should be conducted at the level of DCPs, Additional DCPs, ACPs and SHOs at least. Based on these interactions, measures must be undertaken to ensure that the demands and concerns raised by these groups are addressed at the earliest.
The L-G directed the police to intensify visible patrolling across vulnerable stretches and asked the concerned parks and road-owning agencies to ensure proper lighting and security in public parks without curtailing citizen access.
He also directed heads and chiefs of all agencies to personally inspect the major parks in their jurisdictions and said parks and public spaces must not be closed to citizens in the name of security. Delhi Police was directed to strengthen patrolling and visible policing, particularly at vulnerable sites. The DDA, MCD and PWD were directed to ensure adequate lighting, security personnel and secured boundaries and eliminate dark spots.
The Transport Department was directed to secure its buses and other vehicles as instructed earlier and provide adequate lighting at bus stands.
The L-G cautioned that any laxity in this regard will be treated seriously and appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against officers found guilty of dereliction of duty.
The meeting also discussed enhanced engagement with the community, particularly with students and educational institutions; steps by Delhi Police to strengthen patrolling and visible policing; steps by DDA, MCD and NDMC to ensure adequate lighting and security personnel in parks.