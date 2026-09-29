MCD lacks data on revenue loss from unallotted ad sites

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has no records of estimated revenue losses from unallotted or inactive unipole advertising sites across its 12 zones or of action taken against officials for alleged negligence in tendering, allotment or revenue oversight, according to an official response from the civic body.

The response was submitted by the MCD’s advertising department to a short-notice question raised by BJP councillor and Standing Committee member Hemchand Goyal at a panel meeting on September 24. According to data submitted by the department, the civic body has identified 1,235 unipole sites across its 12 zones. Of these, 750 are running and 485 are unsold.

The Karol Bagh zone has the highest number of identified sites at 190, including 102 running and 88 unsold sites. It is followed by Shahdara South with 180 sites, of which 118 are running and 62 are unsold. Keshav Puram has 159 sites, including 83 running and 76 unsold.

The department said tenders for unallotted sites are invited periodically and allotments are made over time. Since all sites cannot be allotted simultaneously, “no estimate of revenue loss can be made in this regard”, it said, adding that no such details were available with the department. Regarding vacant sites and revenue from allotted sites, the department said it was not concerned with whether an allotted site remained vacant or displayed an advertisement, as it collected a monthly fee after allotment.

Asked whether any locations had remained unallotted despite being available and whether action had been taken against officials for lapses in tendering, allotment or revenue monitoring, the department said no such details were available.

Revenue loss

MCD has identified 1,235 unipole sites across 12 zones

MCD has no estimate of revenue losses from unallotted sites

Department said all sites cannot be allotted simultaneously

No details available on action against officials for alleged lapses

Unallotted sites are re-tendered after the bidding process