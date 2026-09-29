Miranda House students hold march for freedom, safe campus

NEW DELHI: Miranda House students of Delhi University (DU) held an independent, non-political solidarity march, “Hum Auratein Azaad Hain” (We women are free), on Monday. The march was organised in response to increasing instances of violence against women in the national capital.

This march sought structural changes rather than only protective measures such as hostel curfews and restriction on visiting public places at night. Among the demands raised were fixing of street lights on the campus roads and in public parks, increasing the frequency of DTC shuttle services, discounted metro tickets and proper public toilets for students.

Meanwhile, the ABVP-backed Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) also backed the ‘Chalo DU: March for Women Safety’. In a statement issued on Monday, DUSU claimed that the march was organised in response to demands from DU students and focused on women’s safety as one of their key concerns.

DUSU President Yash Dabas said women’s safety is not an issue limited to a single incident but one of the union’s core commitments. He said the union would continue to raise issues concerning the safety of female students across the university campus and place necessary demands before the university administration.

Female students’ safety

DUSU Secretary Riya Chhawri said women’s safety should not be selectively taken up. She said DUSU will continue to take up issues concerning female students’ safety.