September marked by cleaner air in Delhi, warmer nights and shortest monsoon in years

The National Capital is ending September with three notable weather markers: its cleanest air of the month in five years, warmest nights in six years and the shortest monsoon stay over the city in 14 years, data showed on Tuesday.

The city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 102 this September till Tuesday, the lowest since 2021, when the monthly average was 78.

The daily AQI ranged from 53 to 178, with 12 days recording “moderate” air quality and 16 days “satisfactory” till September 28, according to an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

“Delhi’s cleaner monsoon air is not just about rainfall. Wind speed and direction, stronger atmospheric mixing and the broader meteorological conditions across Delhi-NCR all play a role in dispersing pollution,” CREA analyst Manoj Kumar told PTI.

That explains why the city’s air remained relatively clean even though rainfall was lower than last year’s. With the monsoon withdrawing and these meteorological conditions changing, pollution can begin to build up in October, he said.

In September 2021, Delhi had 27 “satisfactory” and three “moderate” days, with the AQI ranging between 60 and 122. The average AQI was 104 in 2022, 108 in 2023, 105 in 2024 and 105 in 2025.

The cleaner air, however, came against the backdrop of unusually warm nights. Delhi’s average minimum temperature in September stood at 25.5 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest September since 2020, when the average minimum was 25.7 degrees Celsius.

The average minimum temperature was also 25.5 degrees Celsius in 2021, while the average maximum temperature this month remained around 34.1 degrees Celsius.

“The reason for the high nighttime temperatures this year is the impact of El Niño and weak rainfall. For a major part of September, there was no rain or only very scattered rainfall. In fact, till September 25, the country had a 20 per cent deficiency in rainfall,” Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of private weather agency Skymet, told PTI.

He said the scattered rain in the last few days had brought down temperatures, but for most of the month, temperatures remained well above normal, keeping nighttime temperatures unusually high.