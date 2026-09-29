Two MHA officials held for alleged bribe to facilitate FCRA registration

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday announced the arrest of two government officials here for allegedly seeking illegal gratification to facilitate an association’s pending registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

“Acting on specific information, the Delhi Police Special Cell, in coordination with central agencies, apprehended a Senior Accountant posted in the MHA’s Foreigners Division and an Accountant currently serving in a Pay and Accounts Office. The latter had previously worked in the Foreigners Division,” the MHA said in an official statement.

According to the MHA, the officials had approached an association and allegedly demanded illegal payment in return for facilitating its FCRA registration. “Preliminary questioning has indicated that they were in contact with certain associations to facilitate registration and renewal processes in exchange for illegal gratification,” it said.

The investigation is underway, with the ministry stating that appropriate legal and departmental action is being taken. The MHA in the statement reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

The MHA also clarified that all FCRA-related services are provided online through the official FCRA portal and that no intermediary, agent or individual is authorised to facilitate such services.

The FCRA, 2010 regulates the acceptance and use of foreign contributions and hospitality by individuals, associations and other entities in India. It seeks to ensure that foreign funds are used in accordance with the law and are not diverted towards activities detrimental to national interests.