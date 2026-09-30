48 Delhi villages get urban tag for better civic development

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Tuesday approved a proposal to declare 48 rural villages across Delhi as urban villages under Section 507(a) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, making way for their formal inclusion in Delhi’s urban areas.

The proposal, initially recommended by its standing committee on September 1, was placed before the House following a request from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The DDA had approved the urbanisation proposal at its meeting on February 20 this year and asked the MCD to initiate the process for declaration and notification of the villages.

This come against the backdrop of the Master Plan for Delhi-2047, which envisages strategies including land pooling, development of green areas, regeneration of existing areas and transit-oriented development. According to the MCD proposal, several of the identified villages are already contiguous with urbanised areas or fall within zones identified for future development.