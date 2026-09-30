AI can expand credit, education access for underserved: Nobel laureate at Ashoka University

NEW DELHI: Ashoka University, in collaboration with Iron Pillar, has launched the Iron Pillar Initiative in Global Learning (IGL), aimed at expanding opportunities for international experiential learning, interdisciplinary education, research collaboration and career development.

The initiative will build on the university’s existing global internships, academic programmes and research opportunities, creating additional avenues for students to engage with international institutions, industry and policy.

As part of IGL, a pilot partnership with CERN is being developed to offer four Ashoka undergraduates a four-month research and advanced-learning experience in Geneva and Europe. The initiative also includes a partnership with the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings, providing students opportunities to interact with Nobel laureates and young researchers.

IGL will also connect students with organisations including the Asian Development Bank Institute in Tokyo, Druk Holdings & Investments and Gelephu Mindfulness City in Bhutan. The partnerships will provide internships linked to research and policy projects, along with exposure to innovation, technology, sustainability and emerging development models.

Nobel laureate Michael A. Spence, who delivered the Iron Pillar Distinguished Lecture at the launch, said artificial intelligence and data could expand access to credit, financial services, healthcare and education for underserved communities. He said India’s challenge was not only to generate growth but ensure high-growth sectors create employment.