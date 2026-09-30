CAQM reviews preparedness for stubble-burning prevention, vehicular emission control

One of the sub-committees of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has reviewed the status of preparedness, enforcement and compliance measures being undertaken by the concerned governments and implementation agencies for abatement of air pollution across the region.

The measures which were reviewed included action plans of Haryana and Punjab for prevention and control of paddy stubble burning this year, and restrictions on entry of BS-IV and below transport and commercial goods vehicles into Delhi.

The review took place during the 26th meeting of the sub-committee on safeguarding and enforcement held on Tuesday.

"During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on sector-specific measures and implementation of various statutory directions issued by the CAQM," said an official on Wednesday.

The sub-committee also reviewed the preparedness for the installation of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems at fuel or CNG stations for the enforcement of restrictions on fuelling of vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) in the National Capital Region (NCR) with effect from Thursday.

The status of enforcement against older end-of-life (EoL) vehicles, in compliance with the Supreme Court's 2025 order, was also deliberated upon, with emphasis on intensifying action for impounding and scrapping of such vehicles, according to the official.

"With the winter season approaching, the meeting accorded focused attention on procurement of additional mechanical road sweeping machines (MRSMs) and their deployment before commencement of the winter season, particularly for removal of dust from identified dust hotspots," the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)