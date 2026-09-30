Centre clears Rs 1,789-crore AI-enabled traffic system for Delhi to tackle congestion, violations

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday approved a Rs 1,789.52-crore Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) for Delhi Police aimed at improving traffic flow, road safety, enforcement and incident response across the national capital.

Briefing media after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, the technology-driven project would cover 42 identified traffic corridors and will be implemented in three phases over 24 months, followed by five years of operation and maintenance.

“The initiative is part of broader efforts by the Centre and the Delhi government to modernise transport infrastructure and improve urban mobility. It seeks to make more efficient use of Delhi’s existing road network by replacing largely fixed traffic management practices with systems that can respond in real time to changing road conditions,” the Minister said.

Vaishnaw further said that all 1,529 traffic signals in Delhi currently operate on fixed timers, meaning signal durations remain unchanged even when traffic volumes vary significantly among multiple approaches reaching to the cross sections.

“Under the ITMS, adaptive traffic control systems will dynamically alter signal timings based on prevailing traffic conditions. Signals along designated corridors will also be coordinated to reduce unnecessary stoppages and delays,” he said.