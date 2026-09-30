Delhi govt to machine-clean dust on smaller roads

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is implementing the Winter Action Plan 2026-27 with public participation to tackle pollution in the national capital.

At a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday, two key decisions were taken to strengthen ground-level cleaning and enable scientific, real-time identification of the sources of pollution.

The Cabinet has decided to expand mechanised cleaning to smaller roads where the facility is currently unavailable, considering road dust to be a major source of particulate pollution. The initiative will cover around 609 km of roads with a right of way of less than 10 metres. A total of 854 roads across 250 wards have been identified under the initiative.

The government would provide a grant to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to procure 30 electric vehicle-based mechanical road sweeping machines. The civic body would deploy and operate the machines on the ground. The deployment of 30 EV-based mechanical road sweeping machines is estimated to cost around `393.73 crore over 10 years.

The use of electric machines will also ensure that the cleaning process undertaken for pollution control remains environment-friendly. The Delhi government and the municipal corporation will work together to expand ground-level action to reduce pollution caused by road dust.