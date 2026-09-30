Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging DUSU election results over alleged electoral malpractice

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the recent DUSU election results alleging large-scale electoral malpractice and partisan campaigning by university officials including professors.

The plea was filed by National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidate for the President post, Vijay Shankar Meena, who alleged that there were irregularities and partiality by college professors, administrators and election officers. Meena lost to ABVP candidate.

The DUSU elections were held on September 18, the results were declared on September 19 in which ABVP candidate Yash Dabas was declared as DUSU president.

The petition had sought to set aside the results declared for the post of president and to call for the records pertaining to the DUSU elections including the counting records.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee junked the plea saying there were no particulars given in the plea and even the photographs filed by the petitioner did not contain the date and time of the events. "You cannot file these kinds of petitions. There are no particulars," the judge said.

The court further said the photographs placed by the petitioner's counsel were not enough to hold that any of the individuals seen in them was part of the Delhi University authorities and was canvassing with any of the candidates during the elections.

During the hearing, the counsel for Delhi University told the court that the petitioner made a representation to the authorities just four days ago and it will be decided expeditiously.

He further opposed the petition, claiming that the individuals shown in the photographs were not made parties to the petition.

The petition alleged partisan campaigning by principals, professors and members of the administrative or teaching staff of several colleges in favour of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP)-backed candidates.

It alleged partisan conduct and campaigning by election officers of Satyawati College in the favour of ABVP candidates in flagrant breach of their statutory duty of neutrality.